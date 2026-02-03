Everplay Group Plc (LON:EVPL) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Everplay Group Plc (LON:EVPL – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 459.17.
EVPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 440 price target on shares of Everplay Group in a research report on Monday. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 460 target price on shares of Everplay Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 455 price target on shares of Everplay Group in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 480 price target on shares of Everplay Group in a report on Thursday, November 20th.
Everplay Group Price Performance
About Everplay Group
everplay group plc is a leading global indie games label developer and publisher of premium video games and apps, with a portfolio of over 140 premium, high-quality titles across PC, console and mobile.
The Group was founded in 1990, and everplay (formerly Team17 Group plc) successfully listed on the London Stock Exchange in 2018. Subsequently, the Group has completed the business acquisitions of StoryToys in 2021, astragon and The Label in 2022, and Independent Arts Software GmbH by astragon in 2023, along with the IP acquisitions of two key titles: Golf With Your Friends and Hell Let Loose.
