Everplay Group Plc (LON:EVPL) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Everplay Group Plc (LON:EVPL – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 459.17.

Get Everplay Group alerts:

EVPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 440 price target on shares of Everplay Group in a research report on Monday. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 460 target price on shares of Everplay Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 455 price target on shares of Everplay Group in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 480 price target on shares of Everplay Group in a report on Thursday, November 20th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Everplay Group

Everplay Group Price Performance

About Everplay Group

LON:EVPL opened at GBX 308 on Tuesday. Everplay Group has a 52-week low of GBX 192.50 and a 52-week high of GBX 440.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 329.81 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 362.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.80. The firm has a market capitalization of £443.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.31.

(Get Free Report)

everplay group plc is a leading global indie games label developer and publisher of premium video games and apps, with a portfolio of over 140 premium, high-quality titles across PC, console and mobile.

The Group was founded in 1990, and everplay (formerly Team17 Group plc) successfully listed on the London Stock Exchange in 2018. Subsequently, the Group has completed the business acquisitions of StoryToys in 2021, astragon and The Label in 2022, and Independent Arts Software GmbH by astragon in 2023, along with the IP acquisitions of two key titles: Golf With Your Friends and Hell Let Loose.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Everplay Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everplay Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.