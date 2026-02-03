Fastenal Company $FAST is Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s 9th Largest Position

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,153,474 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,216 shares during the quarter. Fastenal accounts for about 3.6% of Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $56,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Peterson Wealth Services grew its stake in Fastenal by 709.1% during the 3rd quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 23,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 20,515 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC now owns 45,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 1,383.5% during the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 5,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 5,534 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 14.0% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 151,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,366,000 after buying an additional 18,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arjuna Capital bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the third quarter worth $3,999,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Scott Satterlee sold 15,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.19, for a total value of $705,449.16. Following the sale, the director directly owned 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,209,500. This trade represents a 24.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu purchased 1,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.58 per share, with a total value of $49,580.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $495,800. This trade represents a 11.11% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Barclays set a $43.00 price target on shares of Fastenal and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Fastenal from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Fastenal from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Fastenal in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

Fastenal Stock Performance

Shares of FAST stock opened at $44.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $51.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.73, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.42. Fastenal Company has a 52 week low of $35.31 and a 52 week high of $50.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 20th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 32.83% and a net margin of 15.35%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fastenal Company will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 29th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 29th. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.27%.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal (NASDAQ: FAST) is a wholesale distributor of industrial and construction supplies, best known for its broad assortment of fasteners such as bolts, nuts, screws and anchors. Founded in Winona, Minnesota, Fastenal has grown from a regional supplier into a national and international distributor serving a wide range of end markets, including manufacturing, construction, maintenance, repair and operations (MRO), and government customers. The company is publicly traded and operates through a network of locally staffed branches combined with national distribution capabilities.

Product offerings extend beyond fasteners to include tools, safety and personal protective equipment, power transmission components, cutting and welding supplies, janitorial and material handling items, and other industrial consumables.

Featured Stories

