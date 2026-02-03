Federated Hermes Inc. Has $6.43 Million Position in Compass Minerals International, Inc. $CMP

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Free Report) by 8,417.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 335,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 331,127 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Compass Minerals International were worth $6,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Compass Minerals International alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Compass Minerals International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $806,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 30.9% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International in the third quarter worth $60,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in Compass Minerals International in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Compass Minerals International during the 3rd quarter worth $422,000. 99.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 13th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Compass Minerals International in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Loop Capital set a $24.00 target price on shares of Compass Minerals International in a research report on Tuesday, December 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Compass Minerals International from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Compass Minerals International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Compass Minerals International presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $22.00.

Compass Minerals International Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of CMP stock opened at $25.21 on Tuesday. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.60 and a fifty-two week high of $26.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.66. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.13 and a beta of 1.17.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $227.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.72 million. Compass Minerals International had a negative return on equity of 8.22% and a negative net margin of 6.42%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.77) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Compass Minerals International Profile

(Free Report)

Compass Minerals International, Inc is a global producer of essential mineral-based products, primarily known for its salt and plant nutrition portfolios. The company’s deicing salts are used by municipalities and commercial customers across North America to maintain safer roadways in winter months. In addition, its water conditioning salts serve both residential and industrial users, supporting water treatment systems that remove hard minerals to protect plumbing and equipment.

Beyond conventional salt products, Compass Minerals has developed a specialty plant nutrition business focused on sulfate of potash (SOP), a premium fertilizer that provides both potassium and sulfur to crops.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Minerals International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Minerals International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.