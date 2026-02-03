First Solar, Inc. $FSLR Shares Purchased by AGF Management Ltd.

AGF Management Ltd. boosted its stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 274.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,952 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 41,737 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in First Solar were worth $12,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FSLR. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar during the third quarter valued at about $92,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of First Solar by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,688 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares during the period. Allied Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Solar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd increased its holdings in First Solar by 71.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 122,820 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,454,000 after purchasing an additional 51,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in First Solar by 18.8% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 187,767 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $41,408,000 after purchasing an additional 29,651 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First Solar stock opened at $230.55 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. First Solar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.56 and a 52-week high of $285.99. The company has a market capitalization of $24.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $255.15 and a 200 day moving average of $230.72.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DZ Bank cut First Solar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $269.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of First Solar in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Roth Mkm set a $300.00 target price on shares of First Solar in a research note on Friday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $275.94.

In other First Solar news, Director Michael T. Sweeney sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.11, for a total value of $1,219,995.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 13,662 shares in the company, valued at $3,703,904.82. This trade represents a 24.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul H. Stebbins sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.40, for a total value of $1,836,800.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 15,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,011,308.80. This represents a 31.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

First Solar, Inc (NASDAQ: FSLR) is a United States–based solar technology company best known for designing and manufacturing thin‑film photovoltaic (PV) modules that use cadmium telluride (CdTe) semiconductor technology. The company supplies PV modules and delivers integrated solar power solutions for utility‑scale projects, positioning itself as a provider of both components and complete solar energy systems rather than solely a parts supplier. First Solar was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

Beyond module manufacturing, First Solar offers a range of project services including development support, engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) services, and operations and maintenance (O&M) for large-scale solar installations.

