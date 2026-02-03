G-III Apparel Group, LTD. $GIII Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lessened its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group, LTD. (NASDAQ:GIII – Free Report) by 75.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 21,400 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in G-III Apparel Group were worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in G-III Apparel Group in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Traub Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in G-III Apparel Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Platform Technology Partners purchased a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

G-III Apparel Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:GIII opened at $29.98 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.31. G-III Apparel Group, LTD. has a 12 month low of $20.33 and a 12 month high of $34.83.

G-III Apparel Group Announces Dividend

G-III Apparel Group ( NASDAQ:GIII Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 9th. The textile maker reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $988.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 4.89%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. G-III Apparel Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.800-2.900 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that G-III Apparel Group, LTD. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 15th. G-III Apparel Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on GIII shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research report on Friday, January 9th. UBS Group set a $32.00 price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Telsey Advisory Group set a $34.00 target price on G-III Apparel Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Zacks Research raised G-III Apparel Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price target (up from $33.00) on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, G-III Apparel Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.20.

G-III Apparel Group Profile

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. is a global fashion company engaged in the design, sourcing, marketing and distribution of women’s and men’s apparel, outerwear, footwear, handbags and fashion accessories. Founded in 1956 and headquartered in New York City, the company has grown from an importer of ladies’ apparel into a diversified apparel business with a portfolio of owned and licensed brands.

The company’s product offerings span a broad spectrum of price points and styles, including formal and casual outerwear, sportswear, performance wear and contemporary fashion.

