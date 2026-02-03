Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC Sells 6,076 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 149,147 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 6,076 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up about 8.6% of Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $27,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Winnow Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, EDENTREE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Trading Down 2.9%

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.73, for a total value of $63,605,500.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 7,049,803 shares in the company, valued at $1,281,160,699.19. This represents a 4.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 30,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.11, for a total transaction of $5,432,355.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,286,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $229,196,578.86. This represents a 2.32% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 1,563,834 shares of company stock valued at $283,360,391 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $185.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $184.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.71. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 trillion, a P/E ratio of 46.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.31. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52-week low of $86.62 and a 52-week high of $212.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 4.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $57.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.66 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 53.01% and a return on equity of 99.24%. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 4th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.99%.

NVDA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Hsbc Global Res raised NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Tigress Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target (up from $280.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. President Capital lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 28th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.98.

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company’s product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

