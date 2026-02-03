Granite Construction Incorporated $GVA Shares Sold by Convergence Investment Partners LLC

Convergence Investment Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA – Free Report) by 41.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,917 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,940 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Granite Construction were worth $758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Granite Construction by 14.3% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,370,029 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $128,111,000 after buying an additional 171,904 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 4.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,221,031 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $114,179,000 after purchasing an additional 46,552 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Granite Construction by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,037,916 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $97,066,000 after purchasing an additional 7,979 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 647,093 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,510,000 after acquiring an additional 173,237 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in Granite Construction by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 589,212 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Granite Construction in a research note on Monday, December 29th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Granite Construction from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Granite Construction from $109.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Zacks Research raised Granite Construction from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Granite Construction from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Granite Construction

In other news, Director Celeste Beeks Mastin sold 7,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.23, for a total transaction of $801,221.22. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 10,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,073,977.38. This represents a 42.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Granite Construction Price Performance

Shares of GVA opened at $123.34 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $116.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.73. Granite Construction Incorporated has a twelve month low of $69.08 and a twelve month high of $124.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 35.54 and a beta of 1.34.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The construction company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.14. Granite Construction had a return on equity of 24.04% and a net margin of 4.31%.The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Granite Construction Incorporated will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Granite Construction Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 31st. Granite Construction’s payout ratio is presently 14.99%.

Granite Construction Company Profile

Granite Construction Inc is a publicly traded heavy civil contractor and construction materials producer based in Watsonville, California. The company specializes in delivering large-scale infrastructure projects for government and private clients, focusing on the development, rehabilitation and maintenance of transportation, water resource and industrial facilities. Its turnkey solutions span the full project lifecycle, from preconstruction and design-build to construction management and facilities maintenance.

In its construction segment, Granite undertakes highway and bridge building, airport runway and taxiway construction, marine terminal and port improvements, dam and reservoir projects, transit systems and underground utilities.

