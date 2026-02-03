Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 3,584 Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,584 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $787,000.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cooksen Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC now owns 247 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp raised its stake in Amazon.com by 62.3% during the third quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 250 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Sagard Holdings Management Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth $79,000. Finally, MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com by 17.1% in the second quarter. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. now owns 363 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

More Amazon.com News

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on AMZN. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. CICC Research upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. New Street Research increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-four have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $296.18.

View Our Latest Research Report on Amazon.com

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,237 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.61, for a total transaction of $280,316.57. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 26,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,925,398.28. This represents a 4.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 17,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.90, for a total transaction of $3,853,879.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 6,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,360,613.70. The trade was a 73.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 47,061 shares of company stock worth $10,351,262. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $243.00 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $161.38 and a 52 week high of $258.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $233.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $229.85.

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon’s online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.