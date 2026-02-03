Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 1,596 Shares of American Express Company $AXP

Hartford Investment Management Co. lowered its stake in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,821 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 1,596 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in American Express were worth $10,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get American Express alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AXP. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.4% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 5,320 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in American Express by 8.3% during the third quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,522 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its holdings in American Express by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,538 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Services lifted its stake in American Express by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 2,048 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peak Retirement Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in American Express by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Peak Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 766 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Key Headlines Impacting American Express

Here are the key news stories impacting American Express this week:

Positive Sentiment: Truist trimmed its price target from $420 to $400 but kept a “buy” rating, signaling continued conviction in AmEx’s long-term earnings power and implying meaningful upside from current levels. Truist lowers AXP target but keeps buy

Truist trimmed its price target from $420 to $400 but kept a “buy” rating, signaling continued conviction in AmEx’s long-term earnings power and implying meaningful upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: Analysis published by Kalkine notes AXP’s momentum appears stable on the NYSE Composite, which supports near-term resilience in the stock amid mixed headlines. Momentum looks stable

Analysis published by Kalkine notes AXP’s momentum appears stable on the NYSE Composite, which supports near-term resilience in the stock amid mixed headlines. Neutral Sentiment: JPMorgan lowered its price target from $385 to $375 and moved to a “neutral” rating — a modest pullback in upside expectations but not a dimming of the company’s core outlook. JPMorgan lowers AXP target

JPMorgan lowered its price target from $385 to $375 and moved to a “neutral” rating — a modest pullback in upside expectations but not a dimming of the company’s core outlook. Neutral Sentiment: A Benzinga piece summarizing analyst expectations outlines mixed views on AmEx’s medium-term growth drivers and consensus estimates; this keeps the stock sensitive to upcoming metric beats/misses (new accounts, spend trends). Analyst expectations for AXP

A Benzinga piece summarizing analyst expectations outlines mixed views on AmEx’s medium-term growth drivers and consensus estimates; this keeps the stock sensitive to upcoming metric beats/misses (new accounts, spend trends). Negative Sentiment: Benzinga reports that new card sign-ups have softened and an analyst reiterated a “sell” rating with a $328 target, citing weakening customer-acquisition momentum — a direct growth concern that pressured the stock. New card sign-ups losing steam

Benzinga reports that new card sign-ups have softened and an analyst reiterated a “sell” rating with a $328 target, citing weakening customer-acquisition momentum — a direct growth concern that pressured the stock. Negative Sentiment: BTIG reaffirmed its “sell” stance with a $328 price target, reinforcing downside risk in some brokers’ view if growth/slowing account trends persist. BTIG reaffirms sell

BTIG reaffirmed its “sell” stance with a $328 price target, reinforcing downside risk in some brokers’ view if growth/slowing account trends persist. Negative Sentiment: Yahoo reports AmEx is weighing a move to 2 World Trade Center, which could increase long-term occupancy costs and signal higher fixed expenses; investors may view this as a potential near-term headwind to margins. Weighs 2 World Trade Center move

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AXP shares. Compass Point reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $324.00 price target on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, October 20th. Evercore ISI set a $400.00 target price on American Express in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Weiss Ratings raised American Express from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Monday, December 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $352.59.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AXP

American Express Price Performance

Shares of American Express stock opened at $352.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.13 billion, a PE ratio of 22.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. American Express Company has a 12 month low of $220.43 and a 12 month high of $387.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $369.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $344.32.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The payment services company reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by ($0.01). American Express had a return on equity of 33.49% and a net margin of 15.00%.The firm had revenue of ($17,139.00) million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. American Express has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.300-17.900 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Express Company will post 15.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 2nd. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.31%.

American Express Profile

(Free Report)

American Express is a global financial services company primarily known for its payment card products, travel services and merchant network. Founded in 1850 as an express mail business, the company evolved through the 20th century into a payments and travel-focused organization. Its core activities include issuing consumer and commercial charge and credit cards, operating a global card acceptance and processing network, and providing travel-related services and customer loyalty programs.

American Express issues a range of products for individuals, small businesses and large corporations, including personal cards, business and corporate cards, and co‑brand partnerships with airlines, hotels and retailers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express Company (NYSE:AXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.