Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 8,637 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company $WFC

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 187,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,637 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $15,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 62.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 66,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,652,000 after purchasing an additional 25,436 shares in the last quarter. 111 Capital bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at $422,000. Berger Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 14,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 12,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after buying an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 4,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the period. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:WFC opened at $92.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $289.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.09. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $58.42 and a 52 week high of $97.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $91.06 and a 200 day moving average of $85.38.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $11.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.63 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 17.27% and a return on equity of 12.90%. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 6th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.71%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WFC. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Bank of America upped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Dbs Bank raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.87.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company is a diversified, U.S.-based financial services company headquartered in San Francisco, California. Founded in 1852 by Henry Wells and William G. Fargo, the firm has evolved from its origins in express delivery and pioneer-era banking into one of the largest full-service banks in the United States. The company provides a broad range of financial products and services to individual, small business, commercial, and institutional clients. Charles W. Scharf serves as chief executive officer.

Wells Fargo operates across several core business segments, including consumer banking and lending, commercial banking, corporate and investment banking, and wealth and investment management.

