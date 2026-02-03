Heritage Investors Management Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Intel Corporation $INTC

Heritage Investors Management Corp lessened its stake in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 483,854 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 13,911 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Intel were worth $16,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lakeshore Capital Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Intel by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lakeshore Capital Group Inc. now owns 20,906 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 0.4% in the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 71,772 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 0.7% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 40,597 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 27.1% during the third quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Interstate Bank raised its stake in Intel by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 17,550 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INTC opened at $48.80 on Tuesday. Intel Corporation has a one year low of $17.67 and a one year high of $54.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.73 billion, a PE ratio of -609.86, a P/E/G ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The chip maker reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. Intel had a negative return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 0.51%.The company had revenue of $13.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Intel has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.000-0.000 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP David Zinsner acquired 5,882 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.50 per share, for a total transaction of $249,985.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president owned 247,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,514,160. This represents a 2.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Barclays set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, January 15th. BNP Paribas Exane raised their target price on shares of Intel from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Intel from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Hold rating and six have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $45.62.

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel’s core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel’s product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

