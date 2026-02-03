Heritage Investors Management Corp Grows Stake in Salesforce Inc. $CRM

Heritage Investors Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 187,084 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,591 shares during the quarter. Salesforce comprises about 1.3% of Heritage Investors Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $44,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CRM. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Salesforce during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Quaker Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Salesforce by 208.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 126 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Country Trust Bank raised its position in Salesforce by 658.8% in the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 129 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Salesforce Stock Performance

CRM stock opened at $210.71 on Tuesday. Salesforce Inc. has a one year low of $208.78 and a one year high of $348.04. The firm has a market cap of $197.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.13, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $246.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $247.03.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $10.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.27 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 17.91%.The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.41 earnings per share. Salesforce has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.020-3.040 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 18th were issued a $0.416 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 18th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Salesforce from $405.00 to $398.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Salesforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $324.51.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Salesforce news, Director Neelie Kroes sold 3,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.70, for a total transaction of $929,259.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 7,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,742,271.30. The trade was a 34.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 134,662 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.70, for a total value of $31,605,171.40. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 139,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,803,314.90. The trade was a 49.07% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, founded in 1999 and headquartered in San Francisco, is a global provider of cloud-based software focused on customer relationship management (CRM) and enterprise applications. The company popularized the software-as-a-service (SaaS) model for CRM and has built a broad portfolio of products designed to help organizations manage sales, service, marketing, commerce and analytics through a unified, cloud-first platform.

Core offerings include Sales Cloud for sales automation, Service Cloud for customer support, Marketing Cloud for digital marketing and engagement, and Commerce Cloud for e-commerce.

