Heritage Investors Management Corp Has $16.30 Million Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. $TROW

Heritage Investors Management Corp lessened its stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 158,796 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 15,190 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $16,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 66.7% in the second quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 250 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Essex Bank raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Bank now owns 2,914 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 2,249 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Bill Few Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 2,577 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,256 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 73.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at T. Rowe Price Group

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Arif Husain sold 4,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.96, for a total transaction of $434,349.60. Following the sale, the vice president owned 47,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,802,519.92. This represents a 8.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group Price Performance

TROW stock opened at $106.65 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $104.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.69. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.85 and a fifty-two week high of $118.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.52.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.26. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 19.95% and a net margin of 28.89%.The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $115.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $117.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $111.00 to $108.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $107.31.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a global investment management firm headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland, founded by Thomas Rowe Price Jr. in 1937. The company provides a broad range of investment products and services for individual investors, financial intermediaries, retirement plan sponsors and institutional clients. Its offerings are built around active investment management and in-house research across equity, fixed income and multi-asset strategies, reflecting a long history as a research-driven asset manager.

The firm’s product lineup includes mutual funds, separate accounts, collective investment trusts, target-date and target-risk funds, and managed account solutions, as well as services for defined contribution and defined benefit retirement plans.

Featured Stories

