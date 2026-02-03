Heritage Investors Management Corp Increases Holdings in American Tower Corporation $AMT

Heritage Investors Management Corp increased its position in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 113,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,142 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in American Tower were worth $21,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the second quarter valued at $1,371,875,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in American Tower by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,666,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,799,458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474,328 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 233.5% in the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,797,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $618,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958,329 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,680,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,476,529,000 after purchasing an additional 708,808 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 13.7% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,605,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $796,790,000 after purchasing an additional 434,537 shares in the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank lowered their target price on American Tower from $248.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of American Tower in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating on shares of American Tower in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $200.00 price target (down from $203.00) on shares of American Tower in a research report on Monday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.79.

Insider Transactions at American Tower

In other American Tower news, major shareholder Tower Corp /Ma/ American sold 2,288,621 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.75, for a total transaction of $159,631,314.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 211,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,743,685.25. The trade was a 91.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Stock Down 3.0%

American Tower stock opened at $173.98 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $189.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $81.45 billion, a PE ratio of 27.79, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.92. American Tower Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $166.88 and a fifty-two week high of $234.33.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 29th were issued a $1.70 dividend. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 29th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 108.63%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower (NYSE: AMT) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, operates and develops wireless and broadcast communications infrastructure. The company’s core business is leasing space on communications sites — including towers, rooftops and other structures — to wireless carriers, broadcasters, government agencies and enterprise customers. Its business model centers on long-term site leases and contracts that provide recurring revenue tied to the footprint and density of wireless networks.

Beyond traditional tower assets, American Tower offers a range of infrastructure and network services to support mobile, broadband and broadcast connectivity.

