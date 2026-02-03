Icon Plc $ICLR Shares Sold by Running Oak Capital LLC

Running Oak Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR – Free Report) by 8.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 98,335 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 8,883 shares during the period. Icon comprises approximately 1.9% of Running Oak Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Running Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Icon were worth $17,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Icon by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 141 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Icon during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Icon during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Icon by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 393 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB grew its stake in Icon by 153.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 332 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ICLR shares. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 price objective (down from $231.00) on shares of Icon in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Icon from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Mizuho set a $216.00 price target on shares of Icon in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Zacks Research upgraded Icon from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on Icon from $172.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Icon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.60.

Icon Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of NASDAQ ICLR opened at $178.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a PE ratio of 24.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Icon Plc has a 12-month low of $125.10 and a 12-month high of $211.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $184.24 and a 200 day moving average of $177.07.

About Icon

Icon plc (NASDAQ: ICLR) is a global provider of outsourced drug development and clinical research services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical device industries. The company partners with clients at all stages of the product life cycle, offering expertise in protocol design, trial execution and regulatory compliance across a broad range of therapeutic areas.

Icon’s service portfolio encompasses clinical trial management, data management and biostatistics, medical imaging, pharmacovigilance and safety monitoring, laboratory sciences and specialized analytical solutions.

