Incyte (INCY) Expected to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.96 per share and revenue of $1.3543 billion for the quarter. Parties may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, February 10, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

Incyte Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INCY opened at $102.67 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Incyte has a 1-year low of $53.56 and a 1-year high of $112.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $101.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INCY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Incyte from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Incyte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Incyte from $73.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Incyte from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.75.

Insider Activity at Incyte

In related news, EVP Steven H. Stein sold 20,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.51, for a total value of $2,060,963.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 63,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,471,353.79. The trade was a 24.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mohamed Khairie Issa sold 10,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.07, for a total transaction of $1,184,063.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 66,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,213,017.24. The trade was a 14.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 95,225 shares of company stock valued at $9,519,745. Insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Incyte

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Incyte by 369.3% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 12,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 9,913 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Incyte by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,944 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Incyte by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 814,559 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,322,000 after buying an additional 48,751 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in Incyte during the 1st quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth boosted its stake in shares of Incyte by 74.1% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 21,024 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after buying an additional 8,951 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.97% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corporation is a Wilmington, Delaware–based biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapies in oncology and inflammation. Since its founding in 2002, Incyte has grown from a small research organization into a global enterprise, advancing a portfolio of internally developed and partnered assets. The company’s research and development efforts center on small-molecule drugs and biologics that modulate critical signaling pathways implicated in cancer, autoimmune disorders and rare diseases.

The company’s flagship product is Jakafi® (ruxolitinib), a Janus kinase (JAK) inhibitor approved for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera.

