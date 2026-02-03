Insider Buying: CVC (ASX:CVC) Insider Acquires A$4,538,100.00 in Stock

CVC Limited (ASX:CVC – Get Free Report) insider John Leaver purchased 45,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$100.00 per share, for a total transaction of A$4,538,100.00.

John Leaver also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 10th, John Leaver sold 20,000 shares of CVC stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$2.07, for a total transaction of A$41,400.00.

CVC Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $235.60 million, a P/E ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.57, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.44.

CVC Company Profile

CVC Limited is a venture capital and private equity firm specializing in, management buy-outs, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, mezzanine, and growth capital investments. It prefers to invest in online services, online trading systems, consumer digital lending, commercial digital lending, online bill payment services, online insurance, financial software, energy, transportation, healthcare, renewable energy technologies and fintech sector. The firm is providing investment capital to companies that engage in financing, property related investments, and packaging supplies in Australia.

