Investment House LLC Purchases 8,665 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Investment House LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 137.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,665 shares during the quarter. Investment House LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,295,209,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 28,813.7% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,785,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,866,309,000 after purchasing an additional 16,727,530 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 86.1% in the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,042,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,171,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870,386 shares during the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $485,802,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $458,104,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Key Headlines Impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co.
Here are the key news stories impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co. this week:
- Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan analysts remain strongly bullish on gold, calling for a sizable rally later this year — a view that positions the bank to benefit via trading and advisory revenue if volatility continues. JPMorgan Sees $6,300 Rally by Year-End
- Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan’s public call to “buy gold on weakness” reinforces its role as a go-to macro house — this visibility can boost client flows and trading volumes in commodities products. JPMorgan Chase (JPM) Tells Investors to ‘Buy Gold on Weakness’
- Neutral Sentiment: JPMorgan remains in the headlines for analyst activity (stock picks and sector calls) and is a trending stock on retail/analyst platforms — increased attention can amplify short-term flows but doesn’t change fundamentals. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Is a Trending Stock
- Neutral Sentiment: Sensational short‑term pieces (e.g., ChatGPT price guesses) and JPMorgan analyst coverage of other stocks (Barrick/Agnico) are generating headlines but are unlikely to move JPM fundamentals materially. ChatGPT Thinks JPMorgan Stock Will Close At This Price
- Negative Sentiment: JPMorgan faces fresh reputational/legal scrutiny after claims around silver-market activity tied to a historic intraday crash — any regulatory action or fines would be a direct negative for earnings and investor sentiment. JPMorgan Faces Silver Manipulation Claims
- Negative Sentiment: Political/reputational headlines: reports that JPMorgan and peers will match certain employee political contributions and commentary about lobbying against UK banker taxes could provoke public backlash or regulatory scrutiny. JPMorgan Chase and Bank of America Will Match $1,000 US Contributions to Employee ‘Trump Accounts’
- Negative Sentiment: Coverage about JPMorgan’s suggested political pressure on UK policy (FT) raises reputational risk in Europe—monitor for any regulatory or political fallout. JPMorgan should ‘threaten’ UK over banker tax, Mandelson told Epstein
Analysts Set New Price Targets
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 0.8%
NYSE:JPM opened at $308.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $839.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $314.95 and its 200 day moving average is $306.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $202.16 and a 12 month high of $337.25.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $5.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.93 by $0.30. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The firm had revenue of $46.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current year.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 6th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 29.99%.
Insider Activity
In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Robin Leopold sold 966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.92, for a total value of $301,314.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 58,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,240,769.68. The trade was a 1.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 2,893 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.79, for a total value of $904,901.47. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 26,696 shares in the company, valued at $8,350,241.84. This trade represents a 9.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 15,834 shares of company stock worth $4,951,910 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile
JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE: JPM) is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.
The firm’s principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.
