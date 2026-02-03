Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 37,534 California Water Service Group $CWT

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 37,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,722,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in California Water Service Group by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 47,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after acquiring an additional 3,810 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 21.1% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 311,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,095,000 after purchasing an additional 54,277 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group in the first quarter worth $5,979,000. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its holdings in California Water Service Group by 432.4% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 27,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 22,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC grew its position in California Water Service Group by 16.4% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 28,810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 4,055 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

California Water Service Group Stock Performance

NYSE CWT opened at $44.53 on Tuesday. California Water Service Group has a fifty-two week low of $41.29 and a fifty-two week high of $51.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.56.

California Water Service Group Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 9th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. This is a boost from California Water Service Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio is 52.40%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CWT shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of California Water Service Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird set a $55.00 price objective on California Water Service Group in a report on Friday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

California Water Service Group Profile

California Water Service Group (NYSE: CWT) is a publicly traded holding company that provides regulated water utility services through its subsidiaries. The company delivers safe, reliable drinking water and wastewater management to residential, commercial, industrial and municipal customers across California, Hawaii and New Mexico. Its principal operating units include California Water Service, New Mexico Water Service and Hawaii Water Service, each responsible for end‐to‐end water supply operations—from source development and treatment to distribution and customer service.

Founded in 1926 as the California Water Service Company, the group has grown to become one of the largest investor‐owned water utilities in the United States by customer count.

