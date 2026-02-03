Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Sells 4,789 Shares of Primoris Services Co. $PRIM

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Free Report) by 21.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,121 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,789 shares during the period. Primoris Services accounts for 0.7% of Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Primoris Services were worth $2,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PRIM. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Primoris Services by 56.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,833,105 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $142,872,000 after purchasing an additional 660,915 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Primoris Services by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,320,947 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $103,058,000 after buying an additional 33,399 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Primoris Services by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,281,524 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $99,895,000 after acquiring an additional 24,254 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Primoris Services by 9.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,142,010 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,008,000 after purchasing an additional 103,038 shares during the period. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its stake in Primoris Services by 80.4% in the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 654,223 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,990,000 after purchasing an additional 291,494 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Primoris Services Stock Performance

Shares of Primoris Services stock opened at $152.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.52 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $134.02 and its 200-day moving average is $125.69. Primoris Services Co. has a one year low of $49.10 and a one year high of $155.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Primoris Services ( NASDAQ:PRIM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.51. Primoris Services had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Primoris Services Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on PRIM. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Primoris Services from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Primoris Services in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho set a $129.00 target price on Primoris Services in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Guggenheim upgraded Primoris Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Primoris Services from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director John P. Schauerman sold 7,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total transaction of $1,062,840.00. Following the sale, the director owned 74,466 shares in the company, valued at $10,127,376. This represents a 9.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Patricia K. Wagner sold 13,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.23, for a total transaction of $1,689,477.93. Following the sale, the director directly owned 4,495 shares in the company, valued at $562,908.85. This trade represents a 75.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,888 shares of company stock worth $3,488,679. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Primoris Services

Primoris Services Corporation is a diversified infrastructure construction company that provides a wide range of specialty contracting services across North America. The company’s operations span pipe fabrication, pipeline construction, mechanical and electrical installations, civil and structural work, and maintenance services. Primoris serves clients in the energy, utility, transportation, water and wastewater, and industrial markets, delivering turnkey solutions from design and engineering through construction and operations support.

Within its two primary business segments—Pipeline & Facility and Civil & Utility—Primoris offers pipeline installation, compressor station construction, pump station projects, and above-ground facility work.

See Also

