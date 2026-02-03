John Wright Sells 15,000 Shares of Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) Stock

Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO – Get Free Report) Director John Wright sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$52.11, for a total value of C$781,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 377,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$19,688,825.52. This represents a 3.82% decrease in their position.
Ero Copper Trading Up 2.3%
Shares of ERO stock opened at C$46.74 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$39.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$29.93. Ero Copper Corp. has a 12-month low of C$13.17 and a 12-month high of C$53.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.17. The firm has a market cap of C$4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.97.
Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$246.59 million for the quarter. Ero Copper had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 3.45%. Equities analysts anticipate that Ero Copper Corp. will post 4.7442244 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ero Copper
About Ero Copper
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Ero Copper
- The day the gold market broke
- Forget AI, This Will Be the Next Big Tech Breakthrough
- ~$1.5T SpaceX IPO: Pre-IPO Opportunity
- Gold’s getting scarce.
- End of America Update
Receive News & Ratings for Ero Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ero Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.