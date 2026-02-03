John Wright Sells 15,000 Shares of Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) Stock

Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO – Get Free Report) Director John Wright sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$52.11, for a total value of C$781,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 377,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$19,688,825.52. This represents a 3.82% decrease in their position.

Ero Copper Trading Up 2.3%

Shares of ERO stock opened at C$46.74 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$39.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$29.93. Ero Copper Corp. has a 12-month low of C$13.17 and a 12-month high of C$53.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.17. The firm has a market cap of C$4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.97.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$246.59 million for the quarter. Ero Copper had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 3.45%. Equities analysts anticipate that Ero Copper Corp. will post 4.7442244 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on ERO. Cibc World Mkts downgraded shares of Ero Copper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Ventum Cap Mkts raised Ero Copper to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut Ero Copper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$26.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Ero Copper from C$43.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Ero Copper from C$36.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ero Copper currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$40.30.

About Ero Copper

