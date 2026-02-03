Johnson & Johnson $JNJ Holdings Decreased by Yacktman Asset Management LP

Yacktman Asset Management LP lowered its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,287,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,300 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 3.3% of Yacktman Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Yacktman Asset Management LP’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $238,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allied Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 73,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,594,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132 shares during the last quarter. Howard Bailey Securities LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Howard Bailey Securities LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. A4 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter worth $671,000. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the third quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 26,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,970,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Atlatl Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at about $213,000. 69.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $227.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 25th. Johnson Rice set a $190.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $233.05.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $230.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $556.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $211.21 and a 200 day moving average of $192.24. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $141.50 and a 52 week high of $231.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 21st. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 28.46% and a return on equity of 33.34%. The business had revenue of $24.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.430-11.630 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 24th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.06%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company’s pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

