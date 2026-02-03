Jones Financial Companies Lllp Has $56.75 Million Stock Holdings in Dollar General Corporation $DG

Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 555,176 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,349 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $56,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DG. Caldwell Trust Co acquired a new position in Dollar General during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in Dollar General in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Peoples Financial Services CORP. bought a new stake in Dollar General during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General stock opened at $143.50 on Tuesday. Dollar General Corporation has a 12 month low of $69.32 and a 12 month high of $154.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.11. The company has a market cap of $31.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.26.

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 4th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $10.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.60 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 3.03%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. Dollar General has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.300-6.500 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar General Corporation will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 6th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 6th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 40.76%.

DG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, December 29th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Dollar General from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $130.00 target price (up previously from $123.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.27.

In other news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 19,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.01, for a total value of $2,530,103.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 43,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,700,059.79. This trade represents a 30.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Roderick J. West sold 2,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.35, for a total value of $304,304.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 36,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,815,001.80. The trade was a 5.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 58,673 shares of company stock worth $7,713,389. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Corporation is a U.S.-based variety and discount retailer operating a large network of small-format stores that serve primarily rural and suburban communities. The company is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker DG and is headquartered in the Nashville/Goodlettsville, Tennessee area. Founded in 1939, Dollar General has grown from a regional operation into one of the nation’s prominent low-price retailers focused on convenience and value.

Dollar General’s stores offer a wide assortment of everyday consumables and household goods, including food and beverage items, cleaning supplies, health and beauty products, paper goods, apparel basics, seasonal merchandise and small household items.

