Keybank National Association OH Has $3.03 Million Stock Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. $PWR

Keybank National Association OH raised its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,300 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $3,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the fourth quarter valued at $298,000. Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in Quanta Services by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 12,471 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,170,000 after buying an additional 3,606 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $271,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 93.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 83 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,757,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PWR. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $517.00 to $506.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $457.00 to $515.00 in a report on Monday, December 8th. Argus set a $540.00 target price on Quanta Services in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Truist Financial upped their price target on Quanta Services from $472.00 to $521.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $462.00.

Shares of PWR opened at $477.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $71.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.71, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $448.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $423.34. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $227.08 and a 52-week high of $489.05.

In related news, Director Worthing Jackman sold 6,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.45, for a total transaction of $2,859,907.05. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,229,728.50. This represents a 69.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gerald A. Ducey, Jr. sold 7,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $446.08, for a total transaction of $3,413,850.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 19,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,903,756.80. The trade was a 27.72% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 28,002 shares of company stock worth $12,487,097 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services, Inc is a leading specialty contractor that provides comprehensive infrastructure solutions for the electric power, pipeline and energy, and communications markets. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, the company delivers engineering, procurement, construction, installation, maintenance and repair services that support the development, modernization and ongoing operation of critical energy and communications networks.

In the electric power sector, Quanta works on transmission and distribution systems, substation construction and grid modernization projects that include integration of renewable generation and energy storage.

