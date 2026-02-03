Keybank National Association OH Makes New Investment in Donaldson Company, Inc. $DCI

Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 40,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,320,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Donaldson in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,759,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 2,825,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $195,977,000 after acquiring an additional 203,957 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Donaldson by 428.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 223,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,020,000 after purchasing an additional 181,602 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Donaldson by 137.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 246,419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,089,000 after purchasing an additional 142,750 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Donaldson by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,283,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,040,000 after purchasing an additional 123,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DCI. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Donaldson in a report on Friday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Donaldson from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Robert W. Baird set a $110.00 price objective on Donaldson in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $123.00 target price on shares of Donaldson in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Donaldson from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.25.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 19,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.04, for a total value of $1,822,392.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 43,993 shares in the company, valued at $4,049,115.72. This trade represents a 31.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Bradley J. Pogalz sold 566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.57, for a total transaction of $51,828.62. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 434 shares in the company, valued at $39,741.38. The trade was a 56.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Donaldson Stock Performance

NYSE DCI opened at $101.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.49, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.86. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.45 and a 12-month high of $103.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $935.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $922.68 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 30.24% and a net margin of 10.25%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

Donaldson Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 12th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 12th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.38%.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Company, Inc (NYSE: DCI) is a global provider of filtration systems and replacement parts for a wide range of industries. The company develops and manufactures air, liquid and gas filtration solutions for engine and industrial applications, helping customers improve performance, lower emissions and extend equipment life. Donaldson’s product portfolio includes engine air intake filters, fuel filters, hydraulic filters, compressor filters, dust collection systems and gas turbine air intake systems.

Serving markets such as agriculture, construction, mining, power generation, aerospace and original equipment manufacturing, Donaldson operates through two primary business segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products.

