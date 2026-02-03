Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN) Sets New 1-Year High on Insider Buying Activity

Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as GBX 270.60 and last traded at GBX 270.30, with a volume of 167286641 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 267.60.

Specifically, insider John Kingman bought 620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 265 per share, with a total value of £1,643. Also, insider Mark Jordy purchased 993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 265 per share, for a total transaction of £2,631.45. In related news, insider Ric Lewis purchased 856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 265 per share, with a total value of £2,268.40.

LGEN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Legal & General Group from GBX 265 to GBX 289 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 255 price target on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 200 to GBX 210 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 249 to GBX 263 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Legal & General Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 258.40.

Positive Sentiment: Completed sale of the US insurance arm to Meiji Yasuda and launch of a £1.2bn buyback — the divestment simplifies operations and the buyback is a material capital-return program that should support earnings per share and share demand. Article Title

Completed sale of the US insurance arm to Meiji Yasuda and launch of a £1.2bn buyback — the divestment simplifies operations and the buyback is a material capital-return program that should support earnings per share and share demand. Positive Sentiment: Board-level buying: Chair Sir John Kingman and multiple non-executive directors have bought shares (and three non-execs increased holdings under appointment terms). Separately, insiders Mark Jordy (993 shares), Ric Lewis (856), and Laura Wade‑Gery (944) purchased stock at ~GBX 265 — insider purchases signal management confidence and can bolster sentiment. Chair Buy Non-exec Buys Insider Transactions

Board-level buying: Chair Sir John Kingman and multiple non-executive directors have bought shares (and three non-execs increased holdings under appointment terms). Separately, insiders Mark Jordy (993 shares), Ric Lewis (856), and Laura Wade‑Gery (944) purchased stock at ~GBX 265 — insider purchases signal management confidence and can bolster sentiment. Neutral Sentiment: Confirmation of total voting rights and issued share capital as of 30 Jan 2026 — routine regulatory disclosure that clarifies the share count ahead of the buyback and helps investors model the impact of repurchases. Article Title

The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.18. The firm has a market capitalization of £15.24 billion, a PE ratio of 60.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 257.06 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 249.05.

Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 15th. The financial services provider reported GBX 2.89 earnings per share for the quarter. Legal & General Group had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 7.79%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Legal & General Group Plc will post 24.2376446 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Legal & General Group Company Profile

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in Legal & General Retirement Institutional (LGRI), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Retail segments. The LGRI segment offers annuity contracts with guaranteed income for a specified time; and longevity insurance products. The LGIM segment offers index fund management; active fixed income funds and liquidity funds; active equity management; solution and liability driven investment; multi-asset funds; corporate pension scheme solutions; and real assets.

