Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Has $74.48 Million Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lowered its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 401,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,150 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $74,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,877,174,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 15,040.6% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,420,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,512,000 after purchasing an additional 7,371,687 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 237,047,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,209,060,000 after buying an additional 3,085,180 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 60,609,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,227,988,000 after buying an additional 1,225,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,917,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,889,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097,855 shares during the period. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

NYSE JNJ opened at $230.82 on Tuesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $141.50 and a 12-month high of $231.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $211.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $192.24. The company has a market capitalization of $556.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.46. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 33.34% and a net margin of 28.46%.The business had revenue of $24.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.430-11.630 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 47.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Daiwa Capital Markets increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $203.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $240.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $262.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.05.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company’s pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

