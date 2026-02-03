McKesson Corporation $MCK Shares Sold by WCM Investment Management LLC

WCM Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 966,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,202 shares during the period. McKesson makes up about 1.5% of WCM Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $736,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCK. Solstein Capital LLC raised its position in McKesson by 171.4% in the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 38 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in McKesson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. GFG Capital LLC acquired a new position in McKesson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in McKesson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Abound Wealth Management grew its position in McKesson by 104.3% in the third quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 47 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MCK shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $816.00 to $914.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of McKesson in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $966.00 target price on shares of McKesson in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Research cut McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $899.36.

McKesson Stock Up 1.8%

Shares of McKesson stock opened at $846.30 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $827.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $775.37. McKesson Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $570.51 and a fifty-two week high of $895.58. The firm has a market cap of $104.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.40.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $9.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.84 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $103.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.80 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 248.14% and a net margin of 1.04%.The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that McKesson Corporation will post 32.77 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is 10.21%.

Insider Transactions at McKesson

In related news, CAO Napoleon B. Rutledge, Jr. sold 329 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $861.63, for a total transaction of $283,476.27. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 328 shares in the company, valued at $282,614.64. This represents a 50.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 276 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $816.18, for a total value of $225,265.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 2,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,851,096.24. The trade was a 10.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation (NYSE: MCK) is a global healthcare services and distribution company that supplies pharmaceuticals, medical-surgical products and health care technology solutions. Founded in 1833 and headquartered in Irving, Texas, McKesson operates across the drug distribution and healthcare services value chain, connecting manufacturers, pharmacies, hospitals and health systems to help manage the movement of medicines and clinical supplies.

The company’s core activities include pharmaceutical wholesale distribution and logistics, specialty pharmacy services, and the provision of medical-surgical supplies to acute and non-acute care providers.

