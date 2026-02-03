Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Acquires 28,331 Shares of TC Energy Corporation $TRP

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd boosted its holdings in TC Energy Corporation (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 93,672 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,331 shares during the quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $5,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get TC Energy alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in TC Energy by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,907,306 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,241,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509,328 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 5.9% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 20,986,748 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,025,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,190 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 9.3% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 19,074,181 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $929,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618,441 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of TC Energy by 7.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,724,325 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $523,240,000 after buying an additional 738,012 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in TC Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $493,434,000. 83.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TRP has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Cibc Captl Mkts upgraded TC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of TC Energy in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TC Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.00.

TC Energy Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSE:TRP opened at $58.38 on Tuesday. TC Energy Corporation has a 1 year low of $43.51 and a 1 year high of $59.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.01 and its 200-day moving average is $52.75. The company has a market capitalization of $60.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16 and a beta of 0.72.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.56. TC Energy had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 23.86%.The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that TC Energy Corporation will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

About TC Energy

(Free Report)

TC Energy (NYSE: TRP) is a North American energy infrastructure company headquartered in Calgary, Alberta. Formerly known as TransCanada, the company rebranded as TC Energy to reflect its broad presence across Canada, the United States and Mexico. TC Energy develops, owns and operates a diversified portfolio of energy infrastructure assets that play a central role in the transportation and delivery of energy across the continent.

The company’s principal businesses include long‑distance natural gas transmission, liquids (crude oil) pipelines, natural gas storage and power generation.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TC Energy Corporation (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP).

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.