Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Has $3.49 Million Position in Centene Corporation $CNC

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd lessened its stake in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 99,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,581 shares during the quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd’s holdings in Centene were worth $3,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Centene alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centene in the third quarter worth $27,000. WPG Advisers LLC increased its position in Centene by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Centene by 11,011.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Centene in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CNC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho set a $47.00 target price on shares of Centene in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Barclays set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Centene and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Centene from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Centene from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Centene has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.81.

Centene Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of NYSE:CNC opened at $42.72 on Tuesday. Centene Corporation has a 52-week low of $25.08 and a 52-week high of $66.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $21.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.95 and its 200-day moving average is $35.64.

About Centene

(Free Report)

Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC) is a diversified, multi-national healthcare enterprise that specializes in providing services to government-sponsored and national health programs. The company primarily acts as a managed care organization, delivering healthcare coverage and administering benefits for Medicaid, the Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP), Medicare Advantage, and individual marketplace plans. Centene also contracts with federal and state agencies to manage specialty care programs and community-based services for vulnerable populations.

Centene’s offerings extend beyond traditional insurance to include a range of specialty and support services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.