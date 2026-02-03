Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Trims Stock Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. $FCX

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd lessened its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,407 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 262,209 shares during the period. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $4,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,807 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 9,616 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 2nd quarter worth about $560,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 165,751 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $7,185,000 after acquiring an additional 29,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop National Bank purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

Shares of FCX opened at $60.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.24, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.72. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.66 and a twelve month high of $69.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Freeport-McMoRan Cuts Dividend

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 15th were given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 15th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is 19.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $48.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. CICC Research increased their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $50.40 to $64.40 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Wall Street Zen raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.40.

View Our Latest Research Report on FCX

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, CAO Ellie L. Mikes sold 9,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.66, for a total value of $456,201.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 38,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,847,349.26. The trade was a 19.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephen T. Higgins sold 28,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total transaction of $1,364,019.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 105,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,053,059.06. This trade represents a 21.26% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

(Free Report)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc is a U.S.-based natural resources company primarily engaged in the exploration, mining and processing of copper, gold and molybdenum. Its operations encompass large-scale open-pit and underground mining as well as associated concentrator and milling facilities. The company produces copper in the form of concentrates and cathodes, and also recovers gold and molybdenum as co-products; its business model includes exploration, development, mining, beneficiation and the sale of bulk commodities to smelters and industrial customers.

Freeport-McMoRan conducts operations and development activities across multiple geographies, with substantial assets in the Americas and Indonesia.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.