MetLife, Inc. $MET Shares Acquired by AGF Management Ltd.

AGF Management Ltd. grew its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 188,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,050 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $15,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get MetLife alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wyoming lifted its position in MetLife by 3.6% during the third quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 37,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,076,000 after buying an additional 4,791 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 3.7% in the third quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 29,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,417,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital grew its holdings in MetLife by 1.9% during the third quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 52,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,342,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the period. Finally, Mediolanum International Funds Ltd raised its position in MetLife by 7.4% during the third quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 209,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,185,000 after acquiring an additional 14,357 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of NYSE MET opened at $79.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $52.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. MetLife, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.21 and a 52-week high of $87.39.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.07. MetLife had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 5.30%.The business had revenue of $12.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.5675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on MET shares. Barclays set a $90.00 price objective on MetLife in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $101.00 price target on shares of MetLife and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of MetLife from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Mizuho set a $102.00 target price on shares of MetLife in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on MetLife from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.27.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MET

MetLife Profile

(Free Report)

MetLife, Inc is a global provider of insurance, annuities and employee benefit programs. Headquartered in New York City, the company offers a range of risk protection and retirement solutions to individuals, employers and institutional clients. Its core businesses include life insurance, group benefits, retirement products such as annuities, and supplemental health products including dental and disability coverage.

In addition to traditional life and group insurance, MetLife provides workplace benefits and voluntary products distributed through employer-sponsored programs.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.