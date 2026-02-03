Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Buys 1,450 Shares of Waters Corporation $WAT

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 18.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,471 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Waters were worth $2,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Waters by 112.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waters by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Waters by 3.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 200,051 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $73,733,000 after acquiring an additional 6,976 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Waters by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Waters in the second quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WAT opened at $379.45 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $390.02 and its 200-day moving average is $344.71. Waters Corporation has a 12 month low of $275.05 and a 12 month high of $417.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.60 billion, a PE ratio of 34.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.18.

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $799.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $780.05 million. Waters had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 36.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Waters Corporation will post 12.86 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Waters in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $440.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Waters from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $480.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Waters from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Waters to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Rothschild Redb upgraded Waters to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $398.61.

Waters Corporation is a global provider of analytical instruments, software and services for laboratory and research applications. The company designs, manufactures and sells technologies centered on liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry, separation science, and related sample preparation and detection systems. Its product portfolio includes chromatographs, mass spectrometers, columns and consumables, laboratory informatics and workflow software, as well as technical support and training services that help customers run and interpret complex analyses.

Waters serves a wide range of end markets that include pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, contract research and testing laboratories, academic and government research institutions, clinical diagnostics, food and environmental testing, and industrial and chemical manufacturers.

