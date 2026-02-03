Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in NVR, Inc. $NVR

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 21.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 402 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in NVR were worth $3,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get NVR alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in NVR in the 2nd quarter worth $268,447,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of NVR by 844.5% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 8,321 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,856,000 after purchasing an additional 7,440 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. purchased a new stake in shares of NVR during the second quarter worth about $54,548,000. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al acquired a new position in shares of NVR during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,115,000. Finally, Rakuten Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in NVR in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,896,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on NVR. BTIG Research initiated coverage on NVR in a report on Monday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $9,022.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of NVR in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $8,350.00 target price on shares of NVR in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of NVR from $9,100.00 to $9,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8,329.40.

NVR Price Performance

Shares of NVR stock opened at $7,709.18 on Tuesday. NVR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6,562.85 and a 12 month high of $8,618.28. The company has a market capitalization of $21.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7,499.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7,697.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 6.21 and a quick ratio of 3.71.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The construction company reported $121.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $105.42 by $16.12. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. NVR had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 34.28%. NVR’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $139.93 earnings per share. Analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 505.2 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR Profile

(Free Report)

NVR, Inc is a U.S.-based homebuilding and mortgage banking company that designs, constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominiums. The company operates primarily through its homebuilding business and a mortgage banking subsidiary, providing financing and related closing services to its homebuyers. NVR’s homebuilding activities include land development, community planning, model home sales and construction management aimed at a range of buyer demographics.

Its homes are marketed under recognizable regional brands, including Ryan Homes and NVHomes, along with other market-specific trade names, and are offered across multiple geographic markets in the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.