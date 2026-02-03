National Pension Service Acquires 19,375 Shares of Owens Corning Inc $OC

National Pension Service grew its holdings in Owens Corning Inc (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,495 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,375 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned about 0.11% of Owens Corning worth $13,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Owens Corning by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,947,480 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,367,977,000 after purchasing an additional 131,795 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 0.7% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,225,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $305,291,000 after acquiring an additional 15,927 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the second quarter worth $163,719,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in Owens Corning by 43.0% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,102,722 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $151,646,000 after acquiring an additional 331,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its holdings in Owens Corning by 92.9% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,086,735 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $157,279,000 after acquiring an additional 523,376 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OC opened at $122.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a PE ratio of -21.37, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $116.68 and its 200 day moving average is $128.97. Owens Corning Inc has a fifty-two week low of $97.53 and a fifty-two week high of $186.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The construction company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.03. Owens Corning had a negative net margin of 4.46% and a positive return on equity of 24.42%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.38 earnings per share. Owens Corning’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Owens Corning Inc will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 21st. Investors of record on Monday, January 5th were given a $0.79 dividend. This is an increase from Owens Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 5th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently -55.24%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $143.00 price objective on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Friday, January 9th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Owens Corning from $179.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Owens Corning from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Zacks Research upgraded Owens Corning from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $121.00 to $117.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.75.

Owens Corning is a global leader in composite materials and building products, with a primary focus on insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composites. The company serves professional contractors, builders and industrial manufacturers by providing solutions designed to improve energy efficiency, structural performance and durability. Its products are used in residential, commercial, and industrial applications worldwide.

The company’s core product lines include fiberglass insulation for thermal and acoustic comfort, roofing shingles and underlayment systems engineered for weather protection, and advanced composite materials for markets such as wind energy, automotive, marine and infrastructure.

