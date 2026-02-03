National Pension Service Acquires 4,347 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. $VRSN

National Pension Service lifted its holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,246 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,347 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $45,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its position in shares of VeriSign by 112.5% during the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 102 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, North Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in VeriSign by 239.0% during the 3rd quarter. North Capital Inc. now owns 139 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

VRSN has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of VeriSign in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird set a $325.00 price objective on VeriSign in a research report on Friday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of VeriSign from $270.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of VeriSign in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, VeriSign has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $282.00.

In other news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 498 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.71, for a total transaction of $123,857.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 30,613 shares in the company, valued at $7,613,759.23. The trade was a 1.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.28, for a total value of $496,560.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 414,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,812,499.72. The trade was a 0.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,999 shares of company stock worth $9,367,804. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of VeriSign stock opened at $251.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.27 billion, a PE ratio of 29.25 and a beta of 0.75. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $211.79 and a 12 month high of $310.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $247.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $260.66.

VeriSign, Inc (NASDAQ: VRSN) is an internet infrastructure company that operates critical components of the global Domain Name System (DNS) and provides cybersecurity-related services. The company is best known as the authoritative registry operator for the .com and .net top-level domains, maintaining the central databases and zone files that enable domain name resolution for millions of websites. VeriSign's registry role is performed under contractual agreements with Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers (ICANN) and involves high-availability, highly secure operations to support continuous internet connectivity.

In addition to its registry business, VeriSign offers a suite of services designed to protect and accelerate DNS and internet traffic for enterprises and service providers.

