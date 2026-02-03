National Pension Service Boosts Stock Position in Packaging Corporation of America $PKG

National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 25.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 9,444 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service’s holdings in Packaging Corporation of America were worth $10,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Packaging Corporation of America by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,204,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,111,452,000 after purchasing an additional 176,811 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Packaging Corporation of America by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,097,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $777,037,000 after purchasing an additional 43,141 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Packaging Corporation of America by 2.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,351,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $631,557,000 after buying an additional 78,619 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Packaging Corporation of America by 119.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,863,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $406,082,000 after buying an additional 1,015,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Packaging Corporation of America by 70.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,860,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $350,539,000 after buying an additional 769,806 shares in the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PKG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Packaging Corporation of America in a report on Monday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Packaging Corporation of America from $233.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Wall Street Zen raised Packaging Corporation of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Packaging Corporation of America from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Packaging Corporation of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.00.

Shares of NYSE:PKG opened at $224.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 3.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $209.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $207.20. Packaging Corporation of America has a 52-week low of $172.71 and a 52-week high of $231.12.

Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.41 by ($0.09). Packaging Corporation of America had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 19.18%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.47 EPS. Packaging Corporation of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Packaging Corporation of America has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.200-2.20 EPS. Analysts expect that Packaging Corporation of America will post 10.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 15th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. Packaging Corporation of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.34%.

About Packaging Corporation of America

Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE: PKG) is a leading North American manufacturer of containerboard and corrugated packaging products. The company produces a range of paper-based packaging solutions including linerboard, corrugating medium, corrugated shipping containers, retail-ready packaging and point-of-purchase displays. In addition to core packaging products, Packaging Corporation of America offers packaging design, testing and supply-chain services intended to optimize protection, cost and sustainability for customers.

Headquartered in Lake Forest, Illinois, the company operates an integrated network of mills and corrugated manufacturing facilities across the United States and serves customers throughout North America in industries such as e-commerce, grocery and food & beverage, consumer packaged goods and industrial markets.

