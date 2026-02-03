National Pension Service Purchases 32,833 Shares of NetApp, Inc. $NTAP

National Pension Service grew its holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 26.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 159,274 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 32,833 shares during the period. National Pension Service’s holdings in NetApp were worth $18,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NetApp by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,728,118 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,954,431,000 after purchasing an additional 686,188 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NetApp by 16.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,112,316 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $756,665,000 after buying an additional 1,024,626 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 108.9% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,947,200 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $313,997,000 after buying an additional 1,536,339 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NetApp in the second quarter valued at approximately $281,093,000. Finally, Amundi grew its position in NetApp by 8.4% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 2,362,028 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $237,269,000 after buying an additional 182,318 shares in the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NTAP opened at $97.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $19.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.95, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $108.00 and its 200-day moving average is $111.85. NetApp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.84 and a 1-year high of $127.78.

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 25th. The data storage provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.17. NetApp had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 121.28%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. NetApp has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.750-8.050 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.010-2.110 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 2nd. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.17%.

In other NetApp news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total value of $105,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 21,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,223,201.75. This represents a 4.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Lorenzo Daniel De sold 327 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total value of $35,145.96. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 1,654 shares of company stock worth $175,782 in the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NTAP shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on NetApp from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of NetApp in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of NetApp from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of NetApp in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of NetApp from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.33.

NetApp, Inc (NASDAQ: NTAP) is a data management and storage company that delivers hybrid cloud data services for applications and data. Founded in 1992 as Network Appliance and rebranded as NetApp in 2008, the company is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California. NetApp’s offering focuses on enabling organizations to store, manage, protect and move data across on-premises environments and major public clouds.

The company’s product portfolio centers on the ONTAP data management software and a range of storage systems and services built around it.

