New York State Common Retirement Fund Reduces Position in Calix, Inc $CALX

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in Calix, Inc (NYSE:CALX – Free Report) by 21.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 216,878 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 58,500 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Calix were worth $13,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Calix alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Congress Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Calix by 3.2% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 1,463,202 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $89,797,000 after purchasing an additional 45,258 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Calix by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,204,683 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $64,077,000 after buying an additional 152,469 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Calix by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 913,698 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,600,000 after buying an additional 117,239 shares in the last quarter. Harvey Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Calix by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harvey Partners LLC now owns 524,177 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $27,881,000 after acquiring an additional 3,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of Calix during the 2nd quarter worth $21,682,000. 98.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CALX shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Calix in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Craig Hallum set a $60.00 price target on shares of Calix in a research note on Friday. Zacks Research raised shares of Calix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Calix in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Calix from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.50.

Calix Stock Up 5.8%

CALX opened at $47.28 on Tuesday. Calix, Inc has a 52 week low of $28.60 and a 52 week high of $71.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.73. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 189.13 and a beta of 1.55.

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Calix had a return on equity of 2.31% and a net margin of 1.79%.The firm had revenue of $272.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Calix has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.340-0.400 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Calix, Inc will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Calix declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 28th that allows the company to repurchase $125.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the communications equipment provider to reacquire up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Calix

In related news, CFO Cory Sindelar sold 50,000 shares of Calix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total value of $3,265,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 76,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,999,041.50. The trade was a 39.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Calix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Calix, Inc is a provider of cloud and software platforms, systems, and services that enable broadband service providers to transform their networks and subscriber experiences. The company’s flagship Calix Cloud platform delivers real-time analytics, automation and intelligence designed to simplify network operations, improve service agility and drive revenue growth. Calix also offers a comprehensive suite of premises and access systems, including broadband access nodes, fiber-to-the-home optics and residential gateways under the GigaSpire brand.

Through its software-defined network architecture, Calix helps service providers virtualize key network functions and introduce new services with minimal capital expenditure.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CALX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Calix, Inc (NYSE:CALX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Calix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.