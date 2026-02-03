New York State Common Retirement Fund Reduces Stock Holdings in Alcoa $AA

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its stake in Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 374,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 57,994 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $12,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AA. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Alcoa by 1,096.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Westfuller Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alcoa during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000.

AA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Alcoa from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (up from $45.00) on shares of Alcoa in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alcoa in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Alcoa in a research note on Monday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.25.

AA stock opened at $58.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.62 and a 200-day moving average of $40.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.45. Alcoa has a one year low of $21.53 and a one year high of $66.95.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Alcoa had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Alcoa will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

Alcoa Corporation is a global industry leader in the production and management of aluminum, offering an integrated value chain that spans bauxite mining, alumina refining, primary aluminum smelting and the fabrication of value-added products. The company’s operations are organized into segments that include raw material extraction, chemical processing and the manufacture of metal mill products and engineered solutions.

Alcoa’s product portfolio serves diverse end markets such as aerospace, automotive, packaging, construction, electrical and industrial applications.

