New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 5,900 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. $STLD

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,900 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $12,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 3.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,300,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $938,196,000 after purchasing an additional 230,582 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the second quarter worth $339,769,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Steel Dynamics by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,340,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $322,518,000 after acquiring an additional 252,108 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,936,077 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $269,947,000 after acquiring an additional 260,104 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,410,983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $180,620,000 after acquiring an additional 5,317 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Stock Performance

STLD opened at $186.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $27.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $172.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.09. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.17 and a 52-week high of $186.62.

Steel Dynamics Dividend Announcement

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.10. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. Steel Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 31st. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STLD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $194.00 price target (up from $173.00) on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Friday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 5th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $172.00 target price on shares of Steel Dynamics and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.00.

Steel Dynamics Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc is a U.S.-based, diversified steel producer and metals recycler that operates an integrated network of mini-mills, finishing lines and fabrication facilities. Founded in 1993 and headquartered in Fort Wayne, Indiana, the company manufactures a broad range of steel products and provides downstream processing, coating and fabrication services to industrial customers. Its operations combine steelmaking using electric-arc furnaces with extensive metals recycling capabilities, allowing Steel Dynamics to convert scrap ferrous and nonferrous materials into finished steel products.

The company’s product portfolio includes flat-rolled steel (coiled and sheet products), structural steel and fabricated components, along with coated and painted steel used in consumer, industrial and construction applications.

