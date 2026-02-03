Norfolk Southern Corporation $NSC Shares Sold by Heritage Investors Management Corp

Heritage Investors Management Corp cut its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 31,056 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 8,221 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $9,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 3.5% during the third quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management now owns 5,986 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 84 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,764 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on NSC shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $354.00 to $297.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $321.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $317.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $303.32.

In other news, Director Sameh Fahmy purchased 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $282.97 per share, for a total transaction of $466,900.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,395,640. This trade represents a 15.94% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William Jr. Clyburn acquired 204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $294.79 per share, for a total transaction of $60,137.16. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,389.95. This represents a 101.49% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

NSC stock opened at $291.21 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $290.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $286.18. The company has a market capitalization of $65.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84, a PEG ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.34. Norfolk Southern Corporation has a twelve month low of $201.63 and a twelve month high of $302.24.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The railroad operator reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 23.59% and a return on equity of 18.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Corporation will post 13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 6th will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 6th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.35%.

Norfolk Southern Corporation is a major U.S. freight railroad company that provides rail transportation and related logistics services. As a Class I carrier, the company operates an extensive network across the eastern United States and offers scheduled freight service for a broad range of industries. Its core operations include long-haul and regional rail freight transportation, intermodal services that move containers and trailers between rail and other modes, and terminal and switching services that support efficient rail shipments for industrial and port customers.

The company transports a variety of commodities, serving sectors such as coal and energy, automotive and automotive parts, chemicals, agriculture, metals and construction materials, and consumer goods.

