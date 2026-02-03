NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA is Dillon & Associates Inc.’s Largest Position

Dillon & Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 912,357 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 26,137 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up 21.9% of Dillon & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Dillon & Associates Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $170,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 27,724 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,173,000 after purchasing an additional 6,174 shares during the period. Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 11.4% in the third quarter. Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 61,588 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $11,491,000 after buying an additional 6,289 shares during the period. Forbes J M & Co. LLP lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 409,314 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $76,370,000 after buying an additional 3,557 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,133,000. Finally, Kerusso Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 76.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kerusso Capital Management LLC now owns 20,223 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,773,000 after acquiring an additional 8,742 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $185.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 trillion, a PE ratio of 46.06, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $184.15 and a 200 day moving average of $182.71. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12 month low of $86.62 and a 12 month high of $212.19.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 99.24% and a net margin of 53.01%.The business had revenue of $57.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 4th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 4th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.99%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NVDA. New Street Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $307.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Mizuho set a $275.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Seaport Research Partners increased their price target on NVIDIA from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, December 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.98.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.33, for a total transaction of $44,332,500.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 6,933,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,229,478,542.40. The trade was a 3.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 222,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.17, for a total value of $40,087,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 7,621,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,373,157,187.01. The trade was a 2.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,563,834 shares of company stock worth $283,360,391. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company’s product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

