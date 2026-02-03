NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Shares Sold by Wealth Effects LLC

Wealth Effects LLC lessened its position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 163,827 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 10,858 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 9.8% of Wealth Effects LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Wealth Effects LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $30,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Winnow Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, EDENTREE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $250.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. New Street Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $307.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on NVIDIA from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.98.

In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 80,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.90, for a total value of $14,312,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 1,494,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $267,355,852.70. The trade was a 5.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.33, for a total transaction of $44,332,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 6,933,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,229,478,542.40. This trade represents a 3.48% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,563,834 shares of company stock valued at $283,360,391. 4.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $185.61 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $184.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.71. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.06, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.31. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1 year low of $86.62 and a 1 year high of $212.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 4.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $57.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.66 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 99.24% and a net margin of 53.01%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. Analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.99%.

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company’s product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

