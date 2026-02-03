NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Stock Holdings Boosted by Kerusso Capital Management LLC

Kerusso Capital Management LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 76.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,223 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 8,742 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up 2.3% of Kerusso Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Kerusso Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Winnow Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 47.9% during the second quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, EDENTREE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.33, for a total transaction of $44,332,500.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 6,933,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,229,478,542.40. This trade represents a 3.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 222,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.17, for a total transaction of $40,087,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 7,621,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,373,157,187.01. This represents a 2.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 1,563,834 shares of company stock worth $283,360,391 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Tigress Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective (up previously from $280.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Citic Securities boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $237.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, December 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.98.

NVIDIA stock opened at $185.61 on Tuesday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12 month low of $86.62 and a 12 month high of $212.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 trillion, a P/E ratio of 46.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.71.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 99.24% and a net margin of 53.01%.The business had revenue of $57.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 62.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 4th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 0.99%.

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company’s product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

