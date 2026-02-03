Pan American Silver Corp. $PAAS Shares Sold by AGF Management Ltd.

AGF Management Ltd. reduced its holdings in Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) by 55.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 939,323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,171,085 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $36,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. City State Bank grew its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 74.4% in the third quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pan American Silver in the third quarter worth about $58,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Pan American Silver by 53.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA acquired a new position in Pan American Silver during the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 55.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PAAS shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Pan American Silver in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research downgraded Pan American Silver from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 31st. CIBC raised their target price on Pan American Silver from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Pan American Silver from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pan American Silver presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.83.

PAAS opened at $53.61 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $22.61 billion, a PE ratio of 30.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.07. Pan American Silver Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $20.55 and a fifty-two week high of $69.99.

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). Pan American Silver had a net margin of 19.52% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The company had revenue of $854.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $867.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is an increase from Pan American Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 24th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.37%.

Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE: PAAS) is a Vancouver-based mining company and one of the world’s largest primary silver producers. The company’s core activities encompass the exploration, development, extraction and processing of silver, with significant by-product production of gold, zinc and lead. Pan American Silver maintains a vertically integrated operating model, covering the full mining value chain from resource discovery through to refined metal production.

With a geographic footprint concentrated across the Americas, Pan American Silver operates multiple mines in Mexico, Peru, Argentina and Bolivia, and is advancing several development and exploration projects in Chile and Ecuador.

