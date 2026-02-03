Peak Retirement Planning Inc. Has $2.40 Million Stock Position in Tenet Healthcare Corporation $THC

Peak Retirement Planning Inc. raised its position in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC – Free Report) by 32.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,821 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,899 shares during the quarter. Tenet Healthcare accounts for 0.7% of Peak Retirement Planning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Peak Retirement Planning Inc.’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $2,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guerra Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 73.8% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 171.7% during the third quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the third quarter valued at about $329,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 94,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,175,000 after acquiring an additional 20,754 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Nadja West sold 2,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.47, for a total transaction of $430,089.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 28,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,623,945.60. This trade represents a 7.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Tammy Romo sold 645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.20, for a total transaction of $132,354.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 34,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,154,503.20. This represents a 1.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 16,145 shares of company stock valued at $3,294,919 in the last 90 days. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE THC opened at $188.36 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. Tenet Healthcare Corporation has a twelve month low of $109.82 and a twelve month high of $222.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $200.36 and its 200-day moving average is $192.25. The stock has a market cap of $16.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.41.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on THC. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings raised Tenet Healthcare from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research lowered Tenet Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $190.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $233.81.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE: THC) is a diversified American healthcare services company that owns and operates acute care hospitals and a broad range of outpatient facilities. Its portfolio includes general acute-care hospitals, specialty hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, urgent care and diagnostic imaging centers, and other ancillary service locations. Tenet’s operations are oriented around delivering inpatient and outpatient clinical care across multiple medical specialties, with an emphasis on surgical services, emergency care, and advanced diagnostics.

In addition to facility-based care, Tenet provides integrated services designed to support clinical operations and improve patient access and care coordination.

