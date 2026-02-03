Peak Retirement Planning Inc. Has $2.59 Million Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories $ABT

Peak Retirement Planning Inc. lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 46.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,369 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,160 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories accounts for approximately 0.7% of Peak Retirement Planning Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Peak Retirement Planning Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IMG Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 759.1% in the second quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 189 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Guerra Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 81.3% during the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. 75.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ABT. Benchmark assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Friday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $154.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $147.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.05.

ABT stock opened at $109.51 on Tuesday. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $105.27 and a 52 week high of $141.23. The company has a market capitalization of $190.43 billion, a PE ratio of 29.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 17.94%. The firm had revenue of $11.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Abbott Laboratories has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.120-1.180 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.550-5.800 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 15th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.74%.

Positive Sentiment: Abbott’s CEO personally invested roughly $2M while the stock has been under pressure — a management buy that signals confidence to shareholders and can help stabilize sentiment. Article Title

Abbott’s CEO personally invested roughly $2M while the stock has been under pressure — a management buy that signals confidence to shareholders and can help stabilize sentiment. Positive Sentiment: Freedom Capital upgraded ABT to a Buy (recently lowering its PT to $120), which gives the stock a retail/institutional buying narrative despite the lower target. Article Title

Freedom Capital upgraded ABT to a Buy (recently lowering its PT to $120), which gives the stock a retail/institutional buying narrative despite the lower target. Positive Sentiment: Long‑term bull case pieces note Abbott’s Dividend Aristocrat status, multi‑year revenue growth and strong balance sheet, reinforcing a buy-and-hold thesis for income/quality investors. Article Title

Long‑term bull case pieces note Abbott’s Dividend Aristocrat status, multi‑year revenue growth and strong balance sheet, reinforcing a buy-and-hold thesis for income/quality investors. Positive Sentiment: Opinion/bull-case coverage outlines structural upside from diagnostics and recurring revenue streams, offering a narrative that could attract growth‑oriented buyers. Article Title

Opinion/bull-case coverage outlines structural upside from diagnostics and recurring revenue streams, offering a narrative that could attract growth‑oriented buyers. Neutral Sentiment: Abbott’s deal with Exact Sciences is reshaping its diagnostics footprint (strategic upside), but its nutrition business is undergoing a reset — a mixed development that likely means longer lead times before clear earnings upside. Article Title

Abbott’s deal with Exact Sciences is reshaping its diagnostics footprint (strategic upside), but its nutrition business is undergoing a reset — a mixed development that likely means longer lead times before clear earnings upside. Neutral Sentiment: Barclays trimmed its price target from $169 to $142 but kept an Overweight rating, signaling conviction in Abbott’s story despite near-term headwinds. Article Title

Barclays trimmed its price target from $169 to $142 but kept an Overweight rating, signaling conviction in Abbott’s story despite near-term headwinds. Neutral Sentiment: Valuation comparisons (e.g., Zacks piece on NVST vs ABT) highlight Abbott as a relatively lower-volatility, dividend-oriented option — useful context but not an immediate catalyst. Article Title

Valuation comparisons (e.g., Zacks piece on NVST vs ABT) highlight Abbott as a relatively lower-volatility, dividend-oriented option — useful context but not an immediate catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Daiwa cut its price target to $113 — a downgrade that adds selling pressure from analysts and may weigh on near‑term sentiment. Article Title

Daiwa cut its price target to $113 — a downgrade that adds selling pressure from analysts and may weigh on near‑term sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Leerink lowered its target to $119, another analyst haircut that contributes to a chorus of reduced near‑term expectations. Article Title

Abbott Laboratories is a global healthcare company headquartered in Abbott Park, Illinois, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of medical products and services. Founded in 1888, Abbott operates through multiple business areas that focus on diagnostics, medical devices, nutritionals and established pharmaceuticals. The company supplies hospitals, clinics, laboratories, retailers and direct-to-consumer channels with products intended to diagnose, treat and manage a wide range of health conditions.

In diagnostics, Abbott provides laboratory and point-of-care testing platforms and assays used to detect infectious diseases, chronic conditions and biomarkers; its Alinity family of instruments and rapid-test solutions are examples of this capability.

