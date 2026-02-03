Peak Retirement Planning Inc. Makes New Investment in Illinois Tool Works Inc. $ITW

Peak Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,772,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ITW. Northcape Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 2.1% during the second quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Freedom Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

ITW opened at $264.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $76.69 billion, a PE ratio of 25.64, a P/E/G ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.15. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $214.66 and a 1 year high of $278.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $253.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $254.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ITW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised Illinois Tool Works from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $220.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $264.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $265.00 target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Monday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $258.25.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Pamela B. Strobel sold 1,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.25, for a total transaction of $373,025.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 39,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,625,817.25. This trade represents a 3.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc (ITW) is a diversified industrial manufacturer that designs and produces a broad array of engineered products, consumables and related service solutions for industrial customers. Its offerings span engineered fastening systems, specialty components, industrial equipment, welding products, foodservice and packaging equipment, adhesives and polymer products, and test-and-measurement technologies. These products are used as critical inputs by customers across automotive, construction, electronics, foodservice, maintenance and other industrial end markets.

The company operates a decentralized business model in which independently managed businesses focus on niche product lines and close customer relationships.

