Peterson Wealth Services Buys 17,066 Shares of Bank of Hawaii Corporation $BOH

Peterson Wealth Services lifted its position in Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH – Free Report) by 4,266.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,466 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,066 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Services’ holdings in Bank of Hawaii were worth $1,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BOH. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Bank of Hawaii in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,569,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the second quarter worth $6,879,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the second quarter worth $6,725,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,860,000. Finally, Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 339,540 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,929,000 after buying an additional 83,621 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BOH opened at $75.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.94. Bank of Hawaii Corporation has a 52-week low of $57.44 and a 52-week high of $78.25. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.32, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Bank of Hawaii ( NYSE:BOH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $189.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.83 million. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 19.30%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii Corporation will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.61%.

BOH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Bank of Hawaii from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Bank of Hawaii from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Bank of Hawaii from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Bank of Hawaii in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of Hawaii presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.80.

In other Bank of Hawaii news, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.87, for a total transaction of $1,018,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 156,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,640,251.38. The trade was a 8.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE: BOH) is a regional commercial bank headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii, with roots tracing back to its founding in 1897 by Charles Montague Cooke and Peter Cushman Jones. As one of the oldest financial institutions in the U.S. West Coast region, the bank has built a reputation for stability and community focus. It operates as the principal subsidiary of Bank of Hawaii Corporation, a publicly traded company on the New York Stock Exchange.

The bank offers a comprehensive suite of personal and business banking products and services.

